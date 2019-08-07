Turkey to form joint operation center with U.S. for Syria safe zone

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

ISTANBUL - Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it agreed with the United States to establish a joint operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in northern Syria.

Turkey and the United States, allies in NATO, have been deadlocked for months over the scope and command of the zone.After three days of talks in Ankara, the Defence Ministry said that the two countries also agreed to take additional measures for the return of displaced Syrians to their country.


