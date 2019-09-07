Father and son stabbed in West Bank attack

Two Israeli were injured, including one severely, in an alleged stabbing attack near Qalqilya in the northern West Bank on Saturday.



According to Magen David Adom rescue services, paramedics were treating a 17 year-old teenager in serious condition with stab wounds to his back and a 60 year-old man who was lightly injured.The two, residents of Ofakim, were reported to have gone to Azzun for dental treatment and were stabbed by a Palestinian teenager.



MDA said that the two were attacked near Kfar Azzon and were brought by IDF medical forces to join MDA teams at the crossing. The two injured men were evacuated by MDA teams to Meir hospital in Kfar Saba.



On Friday night the IDF struck several Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation for five rockets which were fired towards southern Israel communities bordering the Hamas-run enclave.



The military said that an IDF tank shelled a Hamas outpost north of Beit Hanoun and an IAF drone stuck a Hamas observation point near Beit Lahia.



The strikes came shortly after incoming rocket sirens were activated in the college-town of Sderot and the communities of Ibim and Kibbutz Or Haner. While there were no injuries two women were treated for shock.



A small fire also broke out after at least one rocket hit an open area outside Sderot.



The exchange of fire came hours after two Palestinian teenagers were killed by IDF fire during the weekly Great Return March protests along the Gaza border fence which saw some 6,200 Palestinians riot along the fence, throwing explosive devices at troops.



The Hamas-run health ministry identified one of those killed as 17-year-old Ali al-Ashqar who was shot in the neck in northern Gaza Strip. A second teenager, 14 year-old Khaled al-Raba’i was shot in the stomach east of Gaza City.



Another 48 protesters were injured by live bullets and 33 others by rubber-coated rounds, including two medics and a photojournalist.



