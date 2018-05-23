Two Palestinians arrested, suspected of Tuesday shooting attack in W. Bank

Two Palestinian residents of Ramallah were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of carrying out a shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle in the West Bank on Tuesday morning, according to the Israel's intelligence agency, the Shin Bet.



The Shin Bet, in cooperation with IDF forces and Israel Police carried out an investigation and arrested two Palestinians less than 24 hours after the attack.



At approximately 7:30 Tuesday morning, shots were fired at an Israeli vehicle at the Hafsa junction in the Binyamin area of the West Bank. No casualties were reported.







Share on facebook Share on twitter