Two men killed in Daliyat al-Karmel, Police investigating

During the first four days of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan , 13 Arab-Israelis had been injured in shooting incidents across the country.

Victims include a father and son from Qalansawe, Abad and Sami Salama, who were shot in their home during the evening meal which breaks the fast.

Abad said that he was not sure his family were meant to be the targets of that shooting, considering there were two shooting incidents in his neighborhood on that same day.



The month of Ramadan is one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar as it is a month of day-fasting and prayers meant to mark the beginning of the Quranic inspiration given to Mohammad.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, mass prayers and evening celebrations had been banned by Israeli authorities who are working closely with local leaders to ensure the health orders are understood and followed.

Two men from Isfiya, Ofer Abu Saada and Carlos Abu Tamimi were found dead in a car in the northern town of Daliyat al-Karmel with gunshot wounds. The bodies and the vehicle were found near Policeman’s Square, Walla reported on Friday night.The passengers of the vehicle were in their twenties and thirties, respectively.Police is investigating the case which is being treated as a homicide.