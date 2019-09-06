Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour leader to discuss election and Brexit tactics with allies

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 10:40
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold a conference call with other opposition parties on Friday to discuss plans to prevent a no-deal Brexit and how they will vote on Monday on the government's bid for an election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament on Monday to approve a snap election, probably in mid October.

But opposition parties are worried an election in mid-October might still allow Johnson to lead the United Kingdom out of the EU without a deal.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Hurricane Dorian skirts U.S. Carolinas' coast with high winds and drenching rain

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings