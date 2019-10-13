Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Liberal Democrats rule out backing Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 11:50
LONDON - Britain' Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said on Sunday she would not back a government led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked on Sky News whether there were any circumstances in which the party could support a Corbyn-led government, Swinson said: "No, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be prime minister."


