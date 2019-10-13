UK Liberal Democrats rule out backing Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party

LONDON - Britain' Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said on Sunday she would not back a government led by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.



Asked on Sky News whether there were any circumstances in which the party could support a Corbyn-led government, Swinson said: "No, Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be prime minister."



