UK PM Johnson stands in support of Saudi allies after oil attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands in support of his Saudi Arabian allies following an attack on its oil facilities which marked a "wanton violation of international law," his spokesman said.



Asked about releasing oil reserves, the spokesman said Britain's business department was monitoring the situation and working with the International Energy Agency.

