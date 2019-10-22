Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK government may struggle to pass Brexit legislative timetable - BBC

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 11:50
LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson may struggle to pass his legislative timetable on Tuesday to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union in nine days time, the BBC's political editor reported.

"If govt loses control of timetable it might lose control of the whole thing and end up losing or with something totally unrecognizable anyway," Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter.


