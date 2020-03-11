The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus, met with PM Johnson

By REUTERS  
MARCH 11, 2020 00:49
Nadine Dorries, a junior health minister in the UK, has been diagnosed with coronavirus after falling ill on Friday, the Times of London reported.
Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minster Boris Johnson, the Times said.
Afghanistan electoral crisis delays naming of negotiating team
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 01:14 AM
Turkish health minister says first coronavirus patient confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/11/2020 12:31 AM
Israeli coronavirus patient 64: An IDF soldier returning from vacation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:47 PM
Israel reports three more coronavirus patients, bringing total to 64
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 10:31 PM
Number of Palestinians diagnosed with coronavirus rises to 30
Health Ministry announces coronavirus patients Nos. 59, 60, 61
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 08:56 PM
Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 08:18 PM
Supreme Court to Knesset: Halt discussing Netanyahu's legal affairs
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 07:33 PM
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 36% to 631
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:21 PM
New Jersey reports first coronavirus-related death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 07:08 PM
Police to step up enforcement, ensure people stay in quarantine
Liberman meets with Blue and White cockpit
Health Ministry reduces gatherings to 2,000 people amid coronavirus fear
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 06:43 PM
Fifth AIPAC attendee tested postive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/10/2020 06:28 PM
Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/10/2020 06:17 PM
