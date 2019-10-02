UK ruling party chair to EU: now is time to make Brexit concessions

The chairman of Britain's ruling Conservative Party said on Wednesday the European Union should recognize that now was the time to make some concessions so that a Brexit deal could be agreed before the Oct. 31 deadline.



"This is the moment of truth," James Cleverly said in an interview with Sky News.

"This is the point at which the EU need to recognize that if there's any movement that they can make, any concessions they can put in place, this is the time to do it because we are not going to seek a delay."

