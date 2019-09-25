UK will seek an election shortly, Attorney General says

LONDON - Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said on Wednesday the British government would be asking parliament to agree to an election shortly, urging lawmakers to back the move.



Asked by lawmaker Patricia Gibson if he thought Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign, Cox said: "Can I encourage her then to ensure that we vote for the election motion that will be coming before the House shortly."



