According to The Times, she is expected to be pardoned even if the Cypriot court sentences her to jail time on Tuesday.

The woman, who claims to have been gang-raped by Israeli teens in July was indicted for allegedly making a false rape accusation. According to her lawyer, she "now has the notoriety of a celebrity."

The 19-year-old British national accused of making false gang rape claims is expected to be pardoned by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, The Times reported on Monday.