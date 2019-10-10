Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UN Ambassador Danon calls on world to 'declare war' on antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 10, 2019 08:58
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon called on the international community to "declare war on antisemitism and to act with determination to halt the epidemic of hate against world Jewry."

"Jews don't need to look behind them and to fear for their lives during prayer services," said Danon.


