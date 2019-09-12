Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.N. Chief concerned about Netanyahu annexing parts of the West Bank

By REUTERS
September 12, 2019 01:08
Breaking news

(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



   U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concern on Wednesday about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the West Bank if re-elected, saying it would be illegal and gut prospects for regional peace.

"Such steps, if implemented, would constitute a serious violation of international law," he said in a statement. "They would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations and regional peace, while severely undermining the viability of the two-State solution."  


