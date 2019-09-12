U.N. Chief concerned about Netanyahu annexing parts of the West Bank





U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concern on Wednesday about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the West Bank if re-elected, saying it would be illegal and gut prospects for regional peace.

"Such steps, if implemented, would constitute a serious violation of international law," he said in a statement. "They would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations and regional peace, while severely undermining the viability of the two-State solution."

