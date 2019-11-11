Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

UN Mideast envoy Mladenov: Palestinian's death today is shocking

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 18:53
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov tweeted "Shocking to see the video today’s killing of Omar Badawi by #Israeli security forces in #Hebron in circumstances that would seem to indicate that he posed no threat to anyone," on Monday evening.

"My deepest condolences to his family. Such acts must be thoroughly investigated," he added.


The IDF says it is investigating the death.The 22-year-old was killed in a clash with IDF forces at the Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, according to Palestinian media reports.

According to the reports, the clash began when several Palestinians threw rocks at an IDF post at the entrance to the refugee camp.

This is a developing story.


