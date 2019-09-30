U.N. Yemen envoy welcomes Houthi detainee release

DUBAI - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed an offer by Yemen's Houthi movement to unilaterally release a number of detainees, saying he hoped it would lead to further progress on an agreed prisoner exchange deal.



The Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday said they would release 350 prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, under the supervision of the United Nations as part of a peace initiative.

