U.N. Yemen envoy welcomes Houthi detainee release

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
DUBAI - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, welcomed an offer by Yemen's Houthi movement to unilaterally release a number of detainees, saying he hoped it would lead to further progress on an agreed prisoner exchange deal.
The Iran-aligned Houthis on Monday said they would release 350 prisoners, including three Saudi Arabians, under the supervision of the United Nations as part of a peace initiative.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});