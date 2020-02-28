The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

US Disease Control Chief evaluating coronavirus survival on surfaces

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 00:12
Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told the US Congress on Thursday that his agency is aggressively evaluating how long coronavirus can survive and be infectious on surfaces.
"On copper and steel its pretty typical, it's pretty much about 2 hours," Redfield said at a House of Representatives hearing on the government response to the fast-spreading virus. "But I will say on other surfaces - cardboard or plastic - it's longer, and so we are looking at this."He said infections contracted from surfaces rather than through the air could have contributed to the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Syria: Israeli helicopters attacked military points, injured three
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 12:14 AM
First Dutch coronavirus infection confirmed
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:30 PM
At least 34 Turkish soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 11:16 PM
First Dutch coronavirus infection confirmed -health authorities
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 10:35 PM
France 'ready for an epidemic' - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 09:31 PM
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 09:22 PM
14 new coronavirus cases in Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 08:34 PM
Coronavirus causes death of three more Italians
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 07:58 PM
Turkish army is firing on Russian planes in Syria - Russian state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 05:31 PM
US State Dept. warns of possible terror attack in Nairobi, Kenya
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 05:29 PM
Lebanon confirms country's third coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 05:12 PM
Coronavirus: El Al cancelling all flights to Italy and Thailand
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 04:18 PM
Any foreigner who visited Italy may not enter Israel - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/27/2020 03:33 PM
Germany considering stimulus programme to counter coronavirus impact
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 02:59 PM
Erdogan says three more Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 02:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by