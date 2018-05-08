U.S. Embassy in Israel issues travel warning for Golan Heights

The United States Embassy in Israel issued a travel warning on Tuesday for government employees who wish to travel to the Golan Heights, citing "recent tensions in the region."



The embassy said employees should consider the situation until it stabalizes, montior local media and remain aware of the Home Front Command for emergency preparations.



Iran has threated to attack Israel's northern front via Syrian proxies amid rising tensions between the countries, and with the Heights's position near Syria, which remains in a civil war, Israeli officials have long posited the front could see the outbreak of war.



