Sheldon Adelson trying to lure NFL's Raiders to Las Vegas

Sheldon Adelson, one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, is reportedly planning to build a $1 billion domed stadium in his hometown of Las Vegas as part of an effort to entice the Oakland Raiders to relocate their American football franchise there.According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Sands Corp., which is owned by Adelson, announced that it would back a project that would envisage a 65,000-seat complex on 42 acres of land that was recently bought by the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.Adelson is reportedly planning to meet with the owner of the Raiders, Mark Davis, in Las Vegas on Friday.