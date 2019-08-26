U.S. VP Pence: Spoke with Netanyahu,U.S. supports Israel's right to defend
By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 22:51
WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he spoke on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated U.S. support for its Middle East ally.
Israel said it conducted an air strike on Sunday against an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Syria and on Thursday Netanyahu hinted at possible Israeli involvement in a series of blasts in the past few weeks in Iraq.
