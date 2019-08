U.S. VP Pence: Spoke with Netanyahu,U.S. supports Israel's right to defend

WASHINGTON - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he spoke on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated U.S. support for its Middle East ally.





Had a great conversation with Prime Minister @netanyahu this morning. The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself from imminent threats. Under President @realDonaldTrump, America will always stand with Israel! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2019

Israel said it conducted an air strike on Sunday against an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Syria and on Thursday Netanyahu hinted at possible Israeli involvement in a series of blasts in the past few weeks in Iraq.

