U.S. ambassador to EU will testify on Thursday, will not share documents

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 16:00
  Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will comply with House Democrats' subpoena and testify before the committees leading the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 17, his lawyers said on Friday.

But Sondland is not authorized to release the documents the House committees have sought, his lawyers said, adding that Sondland hopes the material will be shared with the committees before his Thursday appearance.

Sondland was initially scheduled to testify before the House committees on Tuesday, but was blocked by the Trump administration from appearing.


