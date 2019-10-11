Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. can penalize Turkey if it acts inhumanely against civilians in Syria

By REUTERS
October 11, 2019 00:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States will take penalizing action against Turkey if it engages in any "inhumane and disproportionate" moves against civilians during its incursion into northeastern Syria, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

"That would include ethnic cleansing, it would include in particular indiscriminate artillery air and other fires directed at civilian population. That's what we're looking at right now. We haven't seen significant examples of that so far," the official said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 10, 2019
Trump says mediating between Turkey and the Kurds is 1 of 3 U.S. options

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings