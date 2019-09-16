Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. defense secretary 'studying all options after attack in Saudi Arabia'

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 22:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



RIYADH - The United States is studying all available options in how it will confront an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper told Saudi Arabia's crown prince in a phone call on Monday, Saudi state news reported.

In the call to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Esper affirmed his country's full support for Saudi Arabia following the attacks, state news agency SPA reported.

In a separate call to Prince Mohammed, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his country's full support and capabilities to the kingdom following the attack, according to SPA.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 16, 2019
Trump says oil price rise after attack on Saudi plants 'not a problem'

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut