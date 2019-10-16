U.S. lawmakers set measure opposing Trump on Syria troop withdrawal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hold a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats to demand that the U.S. Senate vote on the House-passed "Bipartisan Background Checks Act" passed by the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in W. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

U.S. Democratic lawmakers, joined by some of President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution on Tuesday opposing Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, the latest sign of deep disapproval in Congress of his action.





Now with US troops gone, Erdogan and his Turkish soldiers have begun an invasion into northeastern Syria. Since the invasion into Syria, the Turks have begun fighting with US-ally the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which is made up mostly of Kurds.

The chaos & insecurity unleashed in Syria by President Trump’s disastrous decision to precipitously withdraw from Northern Syria require strong, smart leadership from Congress



That's why @SpeakerPelosi & I are urging all of our colleagues to support this resolution to oppose it pic.twitter.com/qt7d1gFr0P — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2019

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Trump that Turkey will never declare a ceasefire in northeastern Syria and informed the US president he is not concerned about any US sanctions."We have always maintained that, while certainly needed, a sanctions package alone is insufficient for reversing this humanitarian disaster," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement introducing the resolution.Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted, "The chaos & insecurity unleashed in Syria by President Trump’s disastrous decision to precipitously withdraw from Northern Syria require strong, smart leadership from CongressThat's why @SpeakerPelosi & I are urging all of our colleagues to support this resolution to oppose it."Since President Trump's decision to remove all American soldiers from Syria , there has been outcry from both sides of the aisle and even from US military members.The removal of US troops from Syria is a huge win for Russia and Iran, on top of Syria, because the two countries have been vying for the Assad regime since 2011, when he attempted to violently crush protests which led to a full blown civil war.Reuters contributed to this story.

