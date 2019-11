The US strongly condemns the barrage of PIJ rockets fired from Gaza to terrorize Israeli communities. Last year, #UNGA failed to condemn Hamas for its rocket attacks. What will it take for #UNGA to call out terror? — U.S. Mission to the UN (@USUN) November 12, 2019

