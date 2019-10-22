Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. official: 'Dozens' of Islamic State fighters freed in Syria

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 23:20
 WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, said on Tuesday that "dozens" of Islamic State fighters had been freed since Turkey began its incursion in northeastern Syria.

"I would say dozens at this point," Jeffrey told a congressional hearing when Democratic Senator Chris Coons asked if he knew how many "hardened" Islamic State (ISIS) fighters had been released. There have been reports of much larger numbers.


