Ukraine lawmaker files request for full transcript of Trump-Zelenskiy call

KIEV - Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko has filed an official request for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office to release a full transcript of Zelenskiy's July call with President Donald Trump, Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday.



According to a summary of the telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.Goncharenko wants a full transcript, translated into Ukrainian, Interfax said, citing a Facebook post where Goncharenko had also pasted a scanned copy of his request. Zelenskiy's office would not immediately comment.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });