Ukraine president's office says no prisoner swap with Russia yet

By REUTERS
August 30, 2019 08:59
KIEV - The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday no prisoner swap had taken place with Russia yet and the process was ongoing, after an earlier Facebook post by Ukraine's general prosecutor suggested a swap had been completed.

Ukraine is hoping to secure the release of dozens of prisoners, including 24 sailors who were detained by Russia in the Kerch Strait last year, and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.


