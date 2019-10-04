Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ukraine's new top prosecutor: no evidence against Hunter Biden so far

By REUTERS
October 4, 2019 12:50
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

KIEV  - Ukraine's new top prosecutor said on Friday he was not aware of any evidence of wrongdoing by the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and he had not been contacted by any foreign lawyers about the case.

U.S. President Donald Trump asked President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 phone call to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who earned money from a Ukrainian gas company.That call has triggered an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump sought personal political gain by pushing for a foreign investigation into one of his main political rivals.

"I have no such information," General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka said, when asked whether he had evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden.

Asked if Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani had contacted him, Ryaboshapka told reporters at a press conference that no foreigners had been in touch with his office.


