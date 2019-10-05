Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Venezuela detains local head of oil joint venture with China -sources

By REUTERS
October 5, 2019 18:43
Venezuelan authorities have arrested the president and two other officials in a corruption investigation at state oil company PDVSA's Sinovensa joint venture with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), oil sector and intelligence sources said on Saturday.

The three detainees, in the latest round-up of a wide purge of the struggling oil sector, are Venezuelan.


