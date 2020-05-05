Vladimir Putin gives Kim Jong Un medal for ‘honoring Soviet soldiers’

The Red Army liberated North Korea from Japanese occupation in 1945.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a medal for his work in "honoring the memory of Red Army Soldiers who died in combat in North Korea," Kan 11 reported on Tuesday.



The medal was given to mark 75 years since the end of the World War II. It was presented to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho by the Russian ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora, Newsweek reported. The medal was awarded by a special decree signed by Putin.

The USSR and the US jointly liberated Korea from Japanese occupation, with the US liberating the southern part of the country, while the USSR liberated the north.