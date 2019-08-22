Washington Governor Inslee withdraws bid for presidential nomination

WASHINGTON - Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said on Wednesday he was withdrawing from the race for the 2020 US Democratic presidential nomination.



The 68-year-old Inslee, speaking on MSNBC, said it had become clear he would not be the party's standard-bearer and that he was pulling out of the race. Inslee announced his bid for the Democratic nomination on March 1, with a campaign centered on fighting climate change.

