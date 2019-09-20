With Trump by his side, Indian PM Modi set to fire up Houston rally

With US President Donald Trump by his side, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to fire up thousands of Indian-American supporters at a rally in Texas on Sunday, shrugging off international criticism over a crackdown in disputed Kashmir.



Modi is traveling to the United States to speak at the UN General Assembly, seven weeks after his government revoked the partial autonomy enjoyed by Muslim-majority Kashmir in a move that prompted anger in the region and in neighboring Pakistan, which also lays claim to it.Before traveling to the United Nations headquarters in New York, Modi will address a rally at a stadium in Houston that Trump has also agreed to attend.



"The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," Modi said in a Tweet.



Though there have been recent tensions between Washington and New Delhi over trade and tariffs, the two men have shown a warm personal rapport at previous meetings.



About 50,000 people have registered for the "Howdy, Modi" community event, at which Trump will also speak, the biggest crowd that the Indian leader has drawn after a rock-show like rally at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2014.



That was the first big attempt by Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to rouse the prosperous Diaspora in the United States - home to 4 million Indian-Americans - and lobby for India's interests in the way countries such as Israel have done.



