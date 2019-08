A woman in northern Israel was murdered by her husband on Saturday afternoon, according to Channel 12 news.



Amina Farhat-Yasin, mother of five, was murdered in Jadeida-Machar.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });