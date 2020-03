Yaakov Meltzer, a member of Queens Hatzolah for over 35 years, died at age 60 from the coronavirus, Yeshiva World News reported.He learned at Kollel at Yeshiva Shaar Hatorah in Queens and was a respected physician's assistant at Quality Health Care in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.While in the hospital for cardiac issues, Meltzer tested positive for COVID-19, according to Yeshiva World News. However, his death was the result of heart failure and not his lungs collapsing.