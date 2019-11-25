Yair Lapid: Netanyahu dragging us into civil war

Blue and White no. 2, MK Yair Lapid, called out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the party's faction meeting, Ynet reported on Monday."Netanyahu cannot continue to lead the State of Israel," Lapid said."It is not just the indictments. It is what he is doing to us," he said. "The attack on the rule of law and the [justice system], the attempt to dismantle us, to make one raise a hand on his own.""He lost the election. He has three serious charges. He is inciting violence. In which country in the world does such a man remain in office?"