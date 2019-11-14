Yair Lapid on Islamic Jihad ceasefire: It's a bad compromise

“The compromise with the Islamic Jihad is a bad one. It’s bad because it will lead to yet another round of fighting. It’s bad because if you give the Jihad an accomplishment of shooting 400 rockets, in the next round, Hamas won’t hesitate to join in," Blue and White number two Yair Lapid said on Thursday morning.Lapid spoke in response to the ceasefire with Palestinian Islamic Jihad that the IDF confirmed on Thursday."It’s bad because once again nothing has change," Lapid coninued. "Deterrence is non-existent. The people of the south feel unsafe. The feat of intel that was accomplished with the (justified) killing of Al-ata is left as an isolated event that doesn’t cause any change of mind set."