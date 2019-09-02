Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yair Netanyahu accuses journalists of pedophilia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 10:50
In a tweet sent out Sunday evening, Yair Netanyahu reacted to a political meme that featured well known Israeli Journalists "Let me just troll the entire media. In the picture appear two pedophiles (Most of you in the media know who they are)."

He reiterated his remarks in his next tweet "And let there be no doubt about it. Almost everyone in the media knows that they are pedophiles. They know and they don't say anything."
These remarks echo attacks that his father, Prime Minister Netanyahu, launched towards journalists yesterday, and the news media have long been a target for inflammatory remarks by the Netanyahu family.


