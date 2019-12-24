Yemenite children affair: High Court allows 11 families to sue state

The High Court of Israel accepted the appeal of Yemeni immigrants who arrived in the country in the 1950s and their descendants whose children were allegedly taken away from them. They will now be allowed to sue the State of Israel and the Jewish Agency.As part of the lawsuit, appellants sought compensation for the serious mental damage. Although the decision did not establish the appellants' right to relief, it stated that the case raised suspicion about a pattern of action indicating possible omissions by state and agency officials, which may help the appellants in subsequent claims.