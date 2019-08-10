Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport with drones

Breaking news.
Yemen's Houthis launched a drone attack against Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the movement's Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman.
They targeted the airport's fuel depot and control tower, he said.
There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities but a Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel, al-Arabiya, said air traffic at the airport was normal.
