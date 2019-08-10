Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi's Abha airport with drones

By REUTERS
August 10, 2019 09:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Yemen's Houthis launched a drone attack against Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the movement's Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, citing a military spokesman.

They targeted the airport's fuel depot and control tower, he said.

There was no confirmation from Saudi authorities but a Saudi-owned, Dubai-based TV channel, al-Arabiya, said air traffic at the airport was normal.


