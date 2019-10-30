Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM's spokesman files complaint against Lahav 433 unit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 13:28
Prime Minister Netanyahu's spokesman, Yonatan Urich, filed a complaint with the Police Investigations Department against Lahav 433 unit, for conducting illegal acts during an investigation against him in connection with Case 4000.

Investigators took Urich's phone and, according to a Channel 12 report, Urich was asked to show investigators conversations between him and communications consultant Ofer Golan.


