Zandberg: We must send that racist Netanyahu off packing

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg said on Wednesday that it is time to send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “off packing” for being, allegedly, a racist.Netanyahu addressed the nation on Wednesday and said that, as the Joint List party is not a Zionist party, the Left is unable to form a ruling coalition unless it cancels the will of the voters. Netanyahu did not say so openly, but it might be understood from his words that only Jewish Israeli citizens are legitimate voters. “In a democracy the votes of all citizens are equal,” Zandberg said, “even those of Arabs.”