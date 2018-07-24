July 25 2018
Nearly 300 new immigrants arrive to Israel from the Ukraine

Representatives from the Interior Ministry were sent to the Ukraine prior to the flight to issue Israeli ID cards to the group of immigrants as a way to reduce the bureaucratic procedures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 24, 2018 19:15
1 minute read.
A new immigrant lands in Tel Aviv from the Ukraine

A new immigrant lands in Tel Aviv from the Ukraine. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOWITZ)

 
A chartered flight organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews flew 293 new immigrants from the Ukraine into Ben Gurion airport on Tuesday.

According to the IFCJ, the group came to Israel to escape economic hardship and the ongoing violence of the Ukrainian Civil War.

Greeting the new immigrants were Immigration and Absorption Minister, Sofa Landver and IFCJ's Director General, Jeff  Kaye as well as a group of singing and dancing volunteers.

In an unprecedented move, representatives from the Interior Ministry were sent to the Ukraine prior to the flight to issue Israeli ID cards to the group of immigrants as a way to reduce the bureaucratic procedures once in Israel.

The IFCJ stresses that this is rarely done and helps the immigrants to focus on other tasks such as registering for schools and finding employment.

This week’s arrivals are expected to be absorbed in 33 cities across the country, most – 38 – settling in Haifa, 28 in Nahariya, 23 in Upper Nazareth and 22 in Rishon Lezion.

Of the arrivals, 74 are children under the age of 18 and 47 are under the age of 10. The youngest arrival is seven months old, and the oldest is 80.




