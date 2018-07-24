Nearly 300 new immigrants arrive to Israel from the Ukraine

A new immigrant lands in Tel Aviv from the Ukraine.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOWITZ)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A chartered flight organized by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews flew 293 new immigrants from the Ukraine into Ben Gurion airport on Tuesday.
According to the IFCJ, the group came to Israel to escape economic hardship and the ongoing violence of the Ukrainian Civil War.
Greeting the new immigrants were Immigration and Absorption Minister, Sofa Landver and IFCJ's Director General, Jeff Kaye as well as a group of singing and dancing volunteers.
In an unprecedented move, representatives from the Interior Ministry were sent to the Ukraine prior to the flight to issue Israeli ID cards to the group of immigrants as a way to reduce the bureaucratic procedures once in Israel.
The IFCJ
stresses that this is rarely done and helps the immigrants to focus on other tasks such as registering for schools and finding employment.
This week’s arrivals are expected to be absorbed in 33 cities across the country, most – 38 – settling in Haifa, 28 in Nahariya, 23 in Upper Nazareth and 22 in Rishon Lezion.
Of the arrivals, 74 are children under the age of 18 and 47 are under the age of 10. The youngest arrival is seven months old, and the oldest is 80.
sign up to our newsletter