19 swastikas painted on North Virginian Jewish Community Center

A Jewish Community Center in Annandale, Virginia, was defaced on Saturday when a hooded man spray-painted 19 swastikas on it.
The man was captured on security cameras and local police released images from the video online asking the public to help them find him.
In an official statement, the leaders of the JCC said that this incident does not represent the community they live in and claimed churches had also been vandalized recently near them.
Kevin Baron, who stated that he used to send his kids to that JCC and is the executive director of Defense One, lamented that this is what "code-wording" leads to.
Referring to the idea that alt-right activists masquerade their hatred of Jews by using words like "globalists" to talk about Jewish people, who are painted as unable to be a part of the nation because of this alleged loyalty to "global" values, Baron said that the information war matters.
