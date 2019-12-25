The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
7 Israelis held in Ukrainian airport on way to light Hanukkah candles

In May, Interior Ministry representatives met with Ukrainian officials and reached an agreement that was meant to solve such issues.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 18:55
 Seven Israelis have been held in a Ukrainian airport for four hours on Wednesday afternoon after they were refused entry to the country, according to Mako. The Israelis are currently waiting for a return flight to Israel.
Journalist Shai Goldin and musician Elkana Marziano are among those being held. Marziano was invited to light Hanukkah candles by the grave of Rabbi Nahman from Uman. One passenger claimed that their passports were taken due to a squabble between Ukraine and Israel and that they were told that because Israel was sending people back to them, Ukraine had decided to send them back to Israel.
Israeli travelers were held and questioned on Tuesday morning at a Russian airport. Last week, 46 Israelis, including children, were held in a Russian airport for six hours.
“A number of Israeli citizens were questioned this morning by immigration authorities in Russia,” a response by the Foreign Ministry from Tuesday afternoon read. “Some entered the country after being questioned briefly, and some are still detained and the questioning is lasting longer.”
The Foreign Ministry called the delays "a routine process."
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


