Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

86-year-old rabbi arrested for blocking ICE office in Philadelphia

Arthur Waskow, a longtime political activist, and Rabbi Phyllis Berman were among four senior citizens arrested Wednesday by federal agents during the protest.

By SAM SOKOL/JTA
September 6, 2019 05:43
1 minute read.
86-year-old rabbi arrested for blocking ICE office in Philadelphia

People hold signs 'Families against ICE' at immigration protest. (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)



(JTA) — An 86-year-old rabbi and his rabbi wife were arrested after blocking the entrance to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency’s building in Philadelphia to protest the the Trump administration’s treatment of migrant children.

Arthur Waskow, a longtime political activist, and Rabbi Phyllis Berman were among four senior citizens arrested Wednesday by federal agents during the protest organized by a group calling itself ElderWitness and Friends. The couple also were fined.



Last summer, Waskow was detained at the same location during a similar demonstration.



Waskow told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he saw his arrest as “connected with a major wave of Jewish protests, including arrests, that swept across the country on or about Tisha b’Av in August,” adding that he believed it was “the first such event in American Jewish history, when a large segment of the Jewish community publicly and vigorously opposed a major policy priority of the U.S. government.”



This summer saw a wave of Jewish protests across the United States against U.S. immigration policy.


Related Content

Brazilian pop singer Anitta
September 6, 2019
Fake news about Brazilian pop star’s bar mitzvah performance goes viral

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings