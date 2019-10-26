Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A mother of 5 passes away and leaves her legacy in the form of books

A 32-year-old mother and teacher passed away and inspired people to donate 40 thousand books to children in need.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 26, 2019 00:53
1 minute read.
Books

Books 311. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Hindi Krinsky, a New York mother who died a year ago, inspired thousands of books to be given to children in need all over the world.

Krinsky was an English teacher at the Hebrew Academy of Five Towns and Rockaway High School in Lawrence. She suffered from Crohn's disease and died of complications in August 2018.

She left behind husband Dovid Kanarfogel, 35; triplets Eliana, Hudi and Ezra, 9; Dorit, 5; and Abie, 3.

In an interview with People magazine, Leslie Gang - Krinsky's friend - said, "Hindi was a beautiful, brilliant, and unique woman. She had the ability to inspire and empower those around her even from a brief conversation. She emanated a tremendous sense of confidence and complete originality that was evident to anyone who encountered her.”

After her death, Gang and Kanarfogel decided to make a community library for the triplets school and asked local parents to donate a book. After a few weeks, the library had more than 250 books and more continued coming. 

When the local library became such a huge success - the pair came up with the idea to start a nonprofit to donate new and gently used children's books to 300 organizations throughout the US, Puerto Rico and Israel. Hindi's Libraries have already received more than 40,000 books.

“The feedback has been unbelievably wonderful,” Gang said. “We are constantly receiving photos from our recipients of children reading books which, like I said, makes it all worth it. It really opened our eyes as to the lack of reading material available to children in the country. If you read the statistics, they’re mind-blowing.”

Gang and Kanarfogel currently run the organization with the help of volunteers. Right now, the nonprofit depends on fundraising to be able to send the books every month. Gang hopes they will have enough funding to be able to send books around the world.


