Anne Frank to inspire musical and an animated film

Anne Frank’s diary has inspired millions and been the basis for a hit Broadway play and a movie, and now a musical version will be opening in September in New York City. A much-anticipated animated film version is also in the works.



The musical will be the US off-Broadway premiere of a successful French musical, with music and lyrics by Jean Pierre Hadida, and will be performed for the first time in English in an adaptation by Dylan Hadida. Directed and produced by David Serero, this off-Broadway production will be performed at the American Sephardi Federation, located at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan, starting in mid-September.



In addition to producing and directing, Serero will star as Otto Frank, alongside Kristyn Vario, who plays Anne.



This musical was well-reviewed in France and has been touring for 10 years. It received the approval of the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.



“I am deeply honored to bring this important story to the New York audience,” said Serero. “Since the first time I watched this musical back in 2009 in Paris, I fell in love with Jean-Pierre Hadida’s gorgeous music and his unique way to express Anne Frank’s life, as well as the ones who lived with her while hiding. From that moment on, I dreamed to bring this musical to New York. This theater piece includes emotive music, very respectful to Anne Frank’s character. This is a sad musical, yet full of hope with a strong message for humanity. It’s a perfect way for everyone to know about Anne Frank and her legacy, as well as the Holocaust.”



Anne Frank’s life is also the inspiration for the upcoming animated film by the Israeli director, Ari Folman, who made the Golden Globe-winning Waltz with Bashir. Folman’s film, which is called Where is Anne Frank, will examine Anne’s life in hiding and also after her family’s arrest. Folman said in March at the Cartoon Movie event in France that the movie, which has a budget of 17.5 million euros, was finished shooting and that the voices had been recorded in English. It uses 2D characters against stop-motion backgrounds, created by puppeteer Andy Gent (Fantastic Mr. Fox, Isle of Dogs). No release date has been set yet.

