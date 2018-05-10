May 10 2018

Iyar, 25, 5778

Antisemitic assaults drive Amsterdam kosher eatery to close shop

In December, a 29-year-old Syrian asylum seeker smashed the restaurant’s window while holding a Palestinian flag.

By JTA
May 10, 2018 17:03

A man waving a Palestinian flag smashes the windows of a Kosher restaurant with a wooden stick in Amsterdam. (Ruptly/YouTube)

AMSTERDAM — The owner of a frequently-vandalized kosher eatery in the Dutch capital said he will close it down unless city officials install permanent security measures outside his business.

Sami Bar-On’s lawyer, Herman Loonstein, told the Het Parool daily Wednesday that his client feels it is “irresponsible to go on like this” at HaCarmel restaurant without permanent security measures.

In December, a 29-year-old Syrian asylum seeker smashed the restaurant’s window while holding a Palestinian flag. He then broke into the restaurant as two police officers watched and took out an Israeli flag from inside the restaurant before they arrested him. He has been charged with vandalism in an indictment that does not include an aggravated element of a hate crime.

Since the incident, the restaurant’s windows were again smashed once and are repeatedly spat on and smeared with garbage, Bar-On said. Police beef up security after each incident but leave shortly after, he said.

Bar-On also claimed the mayor has refused to meet him on the issue. But a municipal spokesperson said that Bar-On has declined several offers by the city to have him meet lower-level officials.


