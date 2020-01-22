The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
25% of French millennials say they haven’t heard of the Holocaust - poll

Claims Conference poll finds that there is too little Holocaust education in schools.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
JANUARY 22, 2020 16:51
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi. (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Politicians and religious leaders hold a banner reading 'France against racism and antisemitism' as they take part in a silent march through Paris in 2006 following the torture and killing of young Jewish victim Ilan Halimi.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
A shocking survey released by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) has found that 25% of French millennials have not heard, or think they haven’t heard of the Holocaust.
The survey, which was released on Wednesday, just days before the world marks the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz, stressed both the desire and the need for Holocaust education. It was the fourth survey to be done by the Claims Conference in recent months with others being done in the US, Canada and Austria.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, vice president of the Claims Conference in Israel Shlomo Gur said that there is no doubt we have reached this point because there is just “too little Holocaust education in schools and it goes across countries.”
He said that Holocaust education needs to be incorporated into both the formal school system and in an informal setting as well, in both Jewish and non-Jewish school worldwide.
Gur said that it is also deeply troubling that the French study found that “more than half of those polled (52%) believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again in Europe.”
Of those surveyed, 36% of French respondents also felt that something like the Holocaust could happen in the United States, “a sentiment that mirrors findings in the previously conducted Austria survey which indicated 47% felt that something like the Holocaust could happen in the United States.”
Gur warned that the legitimization of neo-Nazism and the combination of lack of Holocaust education, not just in France, could have dire consequences.
“To even have such a percentage of people think that there is a possibility of the reoccurence of the Holocaust is deeply troubling,” he said. “That is why education is so important.”
The Claims Conference, he said, “is giving a lot of attention to this… there are few teachers who can teach Shoah education and therefore we invest a lot in training teachers for Shoah education, and we are talking about hundreds or even thousands that we have trained with a view that they will implement and disseminate their knowledge among the students and this will at least reduce the ignorance related to the Holocaust.”
Asked what else civil society, policymakers and the public as a whole should do to combat this issue, Gur explained that fighting antisemitic movements will delegitimize neo-Nazism and antisemitism.
“This trend, which was shown In the French survey as well as in the other countries surveyed, showed that antisemitic views have become legitimate and when asking about the re-occurrence of the Shoah, large percentages accept it as a possibility,” he reiterated.
He said that on a more personal level, Martin Niemoller’s poem “First they came” has a lot of meaning when it comes to dealing with these issues.
Quoting the poem, Gur told the Post that “this trend of legitimizing antisemitic views and accepting the fact that neo-Nazism is increasing, is increasing the dangers of a situation described in this poem,” in which no one raises their voice when there is prejudice against a certain group of people.
According to the survey, 79% of French respondents also highlighted that all students should learn about the Holocaust in school, while 75% believed Holocaust education should be compulsory in school.
“Additionally, 82% of respondents say it is important to continue to teach about the Holocaust, in part, so it doesn’t happen again,” the Claims Conference highlighted in a statement.
For Gur, there were several findings of the survey that surprised him. He said that “the fact that in the heart of Europe, more than two-thirds of those polled did not know six million Jews had been killed in Shoah.”
The survey found that only 30% of French respondents overall, and 44% of Millennials and Generation Z, believed that two million or fewer Jews were killed during the Holocaust.
Gur also said that the other was the lack of knowledge about names of concentration camps.
“Only 2% knew about the Drancy internment camp, located in a suburb of Paris itself,” he said, explaining that it was detention camp for confining Jews who were later deported to the extermination camps during the Holocaust.
“The poll asked [people] about several camps and the numbers kept decreasing, but the fact that they didn’t even know about Drancy was a major surprise to me.”
Moreover, the fact that there has been no curiosity about Drancy or the Vel d’Hiv’ hippodrome roundup in Paris where Jews were rounded up and confined in July 1942, among the 1,100 people surveyed was also concerning for Gur.
“Just 56% of Millennials and Gen Z aware of the historical mass arrest compared to 74% of French respondents overall,” the survey found.
Asked about how to encourage the younger generations to learn about the Holocaust now and in the future as the number of survivors dwindles, Gur pointed out that using formal education “to at least plant the seeds,” together with new media and the Internet are important means of connecting to the next generation and educating them about the Shoah.
“Something like Eva’s Story on Instagram created a lot of debate about whether it was good or bad, but in the end it brought to the attention of younger generation that something terrible (the Holocaust) had happened,” Gur continued. “Millions saw it… and gradually if we have more and more stories like that using other means, or activities, as well as ‘Memory in the Living Room,’ where Holocaust survivors or second generation to speak about their parents experience into the living rooms of people who gathering, brings the subject to the attention of more and more people, and that’s what I think we should and could do.”
He said that whenever he sees such events, like massacres, happening in the world, “I think of Niemoller’s poem because the majority remain silent, and silence frightens me.
“We need to educate [about the Holocaust] so that it will be in the minds and conscience of people,” Gur concluded.


Tags Holocaust claims conference france antisemitism
